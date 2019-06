A burst water main has caused a major commuter route to be closed for at least 48 hours in Halifax.

Calderdale Council confirmed Boothtown Road will be closed for at least 48 hours due to the burst water main.

The closure is around the junction of Boothtown Road & Ploughcroft Lane.

Highways England said there is also a lane 1 and lane 4 closure in place for an accident on the M62 westbound between J26 Chain Bar & J25 Brighouse.