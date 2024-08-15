A629 project: Halifax residents share their views on latest update to road layout between Stainland Road and A629

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale residents have shared their views on the new road layout along the A629 as the new traffic lights on Stainland Road are switched on.

The mini roundabout on Stainland Road was removed earlier this year and has been converted to be traffic signal controlled.

The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax with work due to be completed by summer 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new traffic lights on Stainland Road.

Halifax Courier readers have shared their views on how the new traffic lights have affected their journeys.

One person said: “Stop start, stop start. I thought it was going to ease congestion?!. I was queuing under the bridge last night (7.30pm) may be teething errors.”

Another reader wrote: “One red light changes to be into another. Was queueing from Salterhebble at 2pm yesterday, god knows what it was like at 5pm. Stick to Copley until they sort it (Copley seems to be given priority).”

Another said: “I don’t see the need for the lights where the mini roundabout used to be. Traffic had been fine before they were switched on. There is now a new roundabout and 2 additional sets of lights in my journey to town, which have added time to my journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person shared: “Every day driving this route is an adventure. Set off to work in the morning and something is different by the time I come home again.”

Another reader wrote: “Straight through this morning (1030), West Vale to Halifax easiest run I've had in 2 years.”

The project is due to be completed this summer.

Calderdale Next Chapter recently shared that they are working to adjust traffic management on the project: “We’re working towards completing this project this summer. Lane closures and cones are there to keep our workforce safe.

"We are monitoring the network and will adjust things like signal timings and traffic management to help traffic flow better if we can. As we get closer to the end of the project we are reducing the traffic management as sections of work are completed.

“If you have a concern about a route that is outside the scope of this project, you can report a road or pavement defect to our highways team: new.calderdale.gov.uk”