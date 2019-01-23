A closer look in pictures of submitted Elland bypass bridge plans

The proposals are he next phase of improvement works on the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield which aims to reduce journey times, relieve congestion and improve pedestrian and cycling accessibility. A video of the bridge plans can be seen here but we look closer at the proposals in these images.

The deal is a 1 billion package of Government investment through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP). This particular phase will cost 19m

The planned major upgrade of the A629 Calder andHebbleJunctionhas received funding through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal.

The project includes a new link road between the A629 and Stainland Road via a new bridge spanning the Calder andHebbleNavigation.

A new roundabout will be created on Stainland Road, and work will be done to widen Elland Wood Bottom and Stainland Road.

