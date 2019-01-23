A closer look in pictures of submitted Elland bypass bridge plans
Plans to create a bridge and link road spanning the Calder and Hebble Navigation canal have been submitted to Calderdale Council.
The proposals are he next phase of improvement works on the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield which aims to reduce journey times, relieve congestion and improve pedestrian and cycling accessibility. A video of the bridge plans can be seen here but we look closer at the proposals in these images.
The deal is a 1 billion package of Government investment through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP). This particular phase will cost 19m