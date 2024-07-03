Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on one of Halifax’s busiest roads.

Emergency services were called to Godley Road at 4.07pm today after a car hit a lamppost.

The man who was driving suffered injuries described by police as “serious but not believed to be life-threatening”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA said at 6.55pm that the road was closed eastbound with queueing traffic from Beacon Hill Road to Godley Branch Road.

The accident happened earlier today

First has announced some of its services are being diverted because of the crash.

The 508, 548 ad 549 are diverting via North Bridge, Boothtown and Claremout Road, the iron bridge and the slip road.