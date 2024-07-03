A58 accident: Man suffers serious injuries, buses diverted and long traffic queues after car hits lamppost on one of Halifax's busiest routes
Emergency services were called to Godley Road at 4.07pm today after a car hit a lamppost.
The man who was driving suffered injuries described by police as “serious but not believed to be life-threatening”.
The AA said at 6.55pm that the road was closed eastbound with queueing traffic from Beacon Hill Road to Godley Branch Road.
First has announced some of its services are being diverted because of the crash.
The 508, 548 ad 549 are diverting via North Bridge, Boothtown and Claremout Road, the iron bridge and the slip road.
Anyone who saw what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.