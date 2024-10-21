A58 and M62 closures: Four for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A58, from 8pm September 2 to 6am October 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M62, from 8pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• M62, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for genera cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.