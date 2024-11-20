A58 and M62 closures: Four for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62.

• A58, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, carriageway closure, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 10pm November 18 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9am November 25 to 3.30pm December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25, junction 24, Hard shoulder closure for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 10pm December 2 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.