A58 and M62 closures: Six for Halifax motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62

• M62, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm July 8 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm July 16 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A58, from 8pm July 28 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 22, slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads.