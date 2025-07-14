The Overgate Hospice Colour Run is a 5km route where runners are doused in coloured powder at intervals, culminating in a ‘Colour Party’ at the finish line.

Overgate Hospice said: “What an incredible day it was at the Overgate Colour Run – and it’s all thanks to YOU!

“To everyone who ran, walked, danced and got absolutely covered in colour with us today we are so, so grateful. Your energy, support and smiles made it a day to remember.

“A huge shoutout to our amazing headline sponsor, Caravan Guard, for helping make this event possible and a big thank you to our brilliant colour station sponsors, Hystat Systems Ltd, Brook Miller Mobility, Ramsdens Solicitors LLP and MSL Property Care Services, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Registration for next year’s Colour Run is open and for more information visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk

Halifax Courier readers shared their colourful pictures from the event.

