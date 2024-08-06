A58 and M62 closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST

Halifax’s motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62.M62.
M62.

• A58, from 8pm July 25 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road and lane closures for inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm August 13 to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 23, slip road and lane closure for inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for sign maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm August 19 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closures for technology works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

