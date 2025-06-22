A58 Burdock Way: Road will see overnight and 24 hour closures between July 7 and July 21

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 14:00 BST
A major road in Halifax is set to see closures next month.

There will be closures along A58 Burdock Way between July 7 and July 21.

The notice reads: “Notice is hereby given that Calderdale Council because of works intend to make an Order the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed in the length of A58 Burdock Way from New Bank Road to Orange Street roundabout.

Burdock Way, Halifax.placeholder image
Burdock Way, Halifax.

"Provided that such prohibition shall not extend to vehicles being used in connection with works being carried out and pedestrian access is maintained at all times and vehicular access for the emergency services is maintained to closure point.”

Drivers should follow diversion signs on site.

The Order will be in operation daily during this period as follows:

Phase one – Inbound

July 7 – July 10: 8pm to 7am

July 11 – July 14: 24 hours

Phase two – Outbound

July 14 to July 17: 8pm to 7am

July 18 to July 21: 24 hours

