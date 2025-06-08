Police have sealed off one of the main roads in and out of Halifax town centre.

The A58 Burdock Way is understood to have been closed in both directions at around 12.30pm between New Bank and Orange Street roundabout.

AA traffic alerts is reporting heavy traffic backing up the A629 and down Godley Road.

We will update this story with more details when we have them officially confirmed.

Anyone with information about what has happened that might help police should call them on 101.

They can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.