A629 accident: Delays for Calderdale drivers and warning to hospital patients after crash closes busy route

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A crash is causing delays for Calderdale drivers this afternoon.

The accident is understood to have happened shortly before 1.53pm and is causing tailbacks on the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield.

The crash site is near Birchencliffe and has closed Halifax Road both ways between the Cavalry Arms pub and St Philip's Church.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has issued a warning about delays on the route for anyone trying to get to or from Huddersfield this afternoon.

The crash has closed the road in both directionsThe crash has closed the road in both directions
The crash has closed the road in both directions

"If you are due to travel to or from Huddersfield this afternoon, please check your journey and route,” the trust posted.

"We are aware an incident has closed Halifax Road between Birchencliffe Road and Edgerton Road.”

Related topics:CalderdaleHuddersfieldHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice