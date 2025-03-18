A629 accident: Delays for Calderdale drivers and warning to hospital patients after crash closes busy route
The accident is understood to have happened shortly before 1.53pm and is causing tailbacks on the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield.
The crash site is near Birchencliffe and has closed Halifax Road both ways between the Cavalry Arms pub and St Philip's Church.
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has issued a warning about delays on the route for anyone trying to get to or from Huddersfield this afternoon.
"If you are due to travel to or from Huddersfield this afternoon, please check your journey and route,” the trust posted.
"We are aware an incident has closed Halifax Road between Birchencliffe Road and Edgerton Road.”