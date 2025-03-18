A crash is causing delays for Calderdale drivers this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident is understood to have happened shortly before 1.53pm and is causing tailbacks on the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield.

The crash site is near Birchencliffe and has closed Halifax Road both ways between the Cavalry Arms pub and St Philip's Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has issued a warning about delays on the route for anyone trying to get to or from Huddersfield this afternoon.

The crash has closed the road in both directions

"If you are due to travel to or from Huddersfield this afternoon, please check your journey and route,” the trust posted.

"We are aware an incident has closed Halifax Road between Birchencliffe Road and Edgerton Road.”