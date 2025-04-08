A629 crash: Delays after motorbike and van accident on busy Calderdale route

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 17:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers faced long delays on one of Calderdale’s busiest routes this afternoon after a crash.

The accident is understood to have happened on the A629 westbound between Exley Lane and the A6026 shortly before 1.13pm.

Police said they were called by the ambulance service to reports of a crash involving a van and a motorbike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AA traffic was still reporting heavy traffic on the road at 2.20pm but the road has since been cleared.

Traffic queues on the A629Traffic queues on the A629
Traffic queues on the A629

There are also currently temporary traffic lights are on part of the A629 in Halifax for the next four months to allow work to take place on the link bridge.

The remedial works are to address defects on the underside of a bridge.

The work is set to take place until July 25.

Related topics:CalderdalePoliceHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice