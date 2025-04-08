A629 crash: Delays after motorbike and van accident on busy Calderdale route
The accident is understood to have happened on the A629 westbound between Exley Lane and the A6026 shortly before 1.13pm.
Police said they were called by the ambulance service to reports of a crash involving a van and a motorbike.
AA traffic was still reporting heavy traffic on the road at 2.20pm but the road has since been cleared.
There are also currently temporary traffic lights are on part of the A629 in Halifax for the next four months to allow work to take place on the link bridge.
The remedial works are to address defects on the underside of a bridge.
The work is set to take place until July 25.