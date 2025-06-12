A629: Delays after major route in and out of Halifax is blocked

AA Traffic News is reporting that the road is partially blocked.

A major route in and out of Halifax is seeing major congestion after an incident this morning.

There is very slow traffic due to a crash on A629 Elland Wood Bottom both ways at The A6026.

It is also showing delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Skircoat Green.