A629: Delays after major route in and out of Halifax is blocked
A major route in and out of Halifax is seeing major congestion after an incident this morning.
There is very slow traffic due to a crash on A629 Elland Wood Bottom both ways at The A6026.
AA Traffic News is reporting that the road is partially blocked.
It is also showing delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Skircoat Green.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.