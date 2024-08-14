WATCH: New traffic lights switched on around Stainland Road as A629 project nears completion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New traffic lights have now been switched on as part of the A629 Calder and Hebble Junction project.

The mini roundabout on Stainland Road was removed earlier this year and the road layout has been changed for the major project.

The mini roundabout has been converted to be traffic signal controlled, guiding traffic between Stainland Road and the A629.

The traffic lights have now been switched on and will affect drivers travelling between Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and West Vale.

Drivers travelling from Salterhebble towards Sowerby Bridge will come from the A629 towards Stainland Road through a set of traffic lights, turn left onto Stainland Road through another set of traffic lights, down to turn around at the roundabout and then back up Stainland Road through another set of traffic lights towards Copley.

There are also new pedestrian crossings to cross Stainland Road.

Elements of the new road layout have been slowly opening over the past few months.

The new link bridge taking traffic from the A629 to a new roundabout on Stainland Road reopened at the end of April.

Traffic lights along Huddersfield Road at the junction with Jubilee Road have been in use since May.

The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Work is due to be completed by summer 2024.

What do you think of the new road layout? Share your thoughts in the comments.