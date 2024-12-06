A629 update: Drivers to be temporarily diverted to new roundabout next week as work on major Halifax route continues

The ongoing A629 project is nearing completion.

Work will be taking place next week to finish off elements which will mean drivers will be diverted to take a different route coming from Sowerby Bridge and heading into Halifax.

The bus lane along Stainland Road is also set to be in use this month.

Councillor Mike Barnes shared on Facebook: “Quick update. There will be one short closure around the new A629 works next week (December 9) to enable workers to finish off the wall.

The A629, Halifax

"This means that there will be no left turn from Wakefield Road onto Salterhebble.

"Instead you will need to around the new roundabout and double back to turn right. This restriction will be in force until 3.30pm each day and is due to finish by Friday.

“After that, the cabins will be removed and the bus lane is due to be fully operational by December 20.”