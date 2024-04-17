Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The huge project is due to be finished this summer but the council says some parts will be opened before the whole upgrade is complete.

The new roundabout is now in use after opening last month.

Calderdale Council has posted on its ‘Calderdale Next Chapter’ website: “The layout around the A629 at the Calder and Hebble junction is changing.

"There will be new crossings, safer routes for walking and cycling through the area, and new ways to access the canal.

"We’re opening some of the layout before the whole project is complete.

"Once it opens up, you may need to take a different route to get where you want to be than you’re used to.

"There is a new route connecting the A6026 Wakefield Road to the A629 over the newly built canal bridge.

"A new roundabout will help drivers to navigate the junction of A6026 Wakefield Road and B6112 Stainland Road.

"If you are travelling through the area, you will have access to new routes to get you from A to B.

"We've provided an overview of these new routes so you can prepare ahead of your next journey.”

According to the website, if you are travelling from the south or the M62 towards Calderdale Royal Hospital or Halifax, you will use the same route as before – north along the A629.

If you are travelling from the south or the M62 towards Copley or Sowerby Bridge, you will need to use a different route – leave the A629 at Elland Wood Bottom and take a left to join the A6026 Wakefield Road over the new canal bridge.

At the roundabout take the second exit and follow the road round as it passes Salterhebble Top Lock on the left.

If you are travelling from the south or the M62 and you want to head back into West Vale or towards Elland, then you have the option to take a new route.

Leave the A629 at Elland Wood Bottom and take a left to join the A6026 Wakefield Road over the new canal bridge. At the roundabout take the first exit to join the B6112 Stainland Road towards West Vale.

If you are travelling from the north or from Halifax towards West Vale or on to Elland, you can take the righthand lane on to the slip road at Salterhebble. You will need to turn left on to the A6026 Wakefield Road and take the second exit at the new roundabout towards West Vale.

If you are travelling from the north or from Halifax towards Copley or Sowerby Bridge, you will need to use a different route than you may be used to taking.

You can take the righthand lane on to the slip road at Salterhebble. You will need to turn left on to the A6026 Wakefield Road and take the third exit at the new roundabout. You’ll then head back along the A6026 Wakefield Road towards Copley.

If you are travelling from the north or from Halifax towards the south and junction 24 of the M62, you can take the same route you may be used to. Stay on the A629 all the way through the new layout.

If you are travelling from West Vale along the B6112 you have the option of taking a new route towards the south and junction 24 of the M62. Take the second exit at the roundabout on to the A6026 Wakefield Road and across the new canal bridge. From there you will take a right to join the A629 south.

If you are travelling from West Vale along the B6112 towards Calderdale Royal Hospital or Halifax, you can take the first exit at the new roundabout to join the A6026 Wakefield Road. At the next junction you will need to take a right on to the Stainland slip road before joining the A629 to continue north.

If you are travelling from West Vale along the B6112 towards Copley or Sowerby Bridge, you can take the first exit at the new roundabout to join the A6026 Wakefield Road. Follow the road round as it passes Salterhebble Top Lock on the left.

If you are travelling from Copley towards junction 24 of the M62 or on to Huddersfield, you will need to use a different route than you may be used to taking. Stay on the A6026 Wakefield Road and take the first exit at the roundabout and over the new canal bridge. From there you will take a right to join the A629 south.

If you are travelling from Copley towards or the M62 towards Calderdale Royal Hospital or Halifax, you can take a similar route to before. You can take a left from the A6026 Wakefield Road on to the Stainland slip road before joining the A629 to continue north.