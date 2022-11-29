A641 improvement scheme: Have your say on plans to improve travel on and around the A641

Calderdale Council is working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, in collaboration with Bradford and Kirklees Councils, on plans to improve the A641 along the route from Huddersfield to Bradford, via Brighouse.

The A641 improvement scheme has been identified as a priority project due to the number of transport related issues currently experienced on the road. On an average day it carries around 38,000 vehicles and suffers from traffic congestion, poor air quality and a lack of facilities for people choosing to walk and cycle. Plans have been developed with the aim of improving travel along the route, for all modes of transport. The scheme is currently in development and construction work has not begun.

During 2021, a consultation took place on a shortlist of schemes and the feedback received was used to develop the preferred scheme, which was then approved by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in early 2022. Work is now underway to refine the proposals further and local residents and businesses, as well as those who use the route, are being asked to share their feedback as part of an engagement exercise.

Road improvements planned for Brighouse. Traffic lights on the A641 between Tesco and Sainsbury's

The consultation runs until Friday 6 January 2023. The feedback received from this engagement will be used to further develop the preferred scheme and detailed plans, with final proposals being shared next summer.

People can view and comment on the plans at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/a641.

Those who require access to printed copies of the plans can call Metroline on 0113 245 7676. Information on opening times is available at www.wymetro.com/contact-us/metroline.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “I’m pleased to be working in partnership with Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees councils to make it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport, as well as improving journeys for people travelling by car.

A641 Bradford Road, Looking towards Bailiff Bridge from Wyke Lion crossroads.

“It is more important than ever that we continue to invest in a modern, accessible transport network, which supports economic growth by connecting more people with jobs, training and education.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “This major improvement scheme is set to transform travel along the route from Huddersfield to Bradford, through Brighouse. Although the project is at a relatively early stage of development, we’re keen to hear from local people to ensure we can sufficiently address current issues experienced on the A641.

“We’re grateful for all the feedback we’ve previously received about the project. We’ve listened carefully and this local knowledge has been really helpful in the development of a preferred scheme. We’re now asking people to have their say on the latest plans to help inform their development.”

Coun Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: “We are pleased to see this important project making good progress. It is important for us to work with our partners at Calderdale, Kirklees and West Yorkshire Combined Authority to sustainably improve journey times and reduce congestion on this busy route. We are encouraging people to have their say on the latest plans for this project.”

Road improvements planned for Brighouse. A641 Huddersfield Road into Brighouse.