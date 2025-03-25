Firefighters freed two people after a car crash on a busy road which links two Calderdale towns this afternoon.

Crews from Illingworth and Mytholmroyd fire stations were deployed to the accident on the A646 Halifax Road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden at 2.42pm.

The crash involved one car and is understood to have happened in the Eastwood area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two people were freed from the car and handed into the care of paramedics.

The road was still reported to be closed at 9pm.