A road was blocked after a car crashed in Elland earlier today.

Emergency services were called to Lower Edge Road at 4pm.

It is understood the accident involved one car and no one was seriously injured.

The road was closed while police dealt with the crash.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.