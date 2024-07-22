Accident in Halifax: Motorbike rider rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash near Halifax town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As reported by the Courier yesterday, Haley Hill was shut for several hours after the crash yesterday morning.
Police have now confirmed they were called at 11.09am to the accident involving a motorbike which had crashed on North Bridge.
The rider of the motorbike – a man - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed until late yesterday afternoon while investigations took place.
Anyone who saw the crash or who has dash cam footage that might help the police with their investigation is being asked to contact police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat , quoting log 636 of July 21.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
If you have a story to share, email [email protected].