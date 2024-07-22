Accident in Halifax: Police update describes man as 'critically ill' after his motorbike crashes on busy Halifax road

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:55 BST
Police have given another update on a motorbike crash in Halifax, revealing the rider rushed to hospital is critically ill.

As reported by the Courier, police were called to North Bridge near the junction with Haley Hill at 11.09am yesterday.

Officers have this afternoon said a Ducati motorcycle was travelling from Wade Street onto the roundabout with North Bridge, in the direction of the flyover bridge and New Bank, when it crashed into a barrier.

The motorbike rider – a 48-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened yesterday morning
The crash happened yesterday morning

His condition is described as "critical”.

The road was closed for several hours – until late yesterday afternoon – for investigations.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the accident or the motorbike before the crash, and anyone who has dash cam footage that might help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or use the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 636 of July 21.

