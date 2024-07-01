Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two women have been rushed to hospital after a crash in Halifax.

Emergency services were called to Brackenbed Lane in Pellon at 3.26pm after the accident involving two cars.

Two women were hurt and taken to hospital with injuries described by police as “not believed to be life-threatening”.

The road was closed while 999 teams dealt with the crash.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 35-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.