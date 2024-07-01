Accident in Halifax today: Two rushed to hospital, woman arrested and road shut after crash in Halifax
Two women have been rushed to hospital after a crash in Halifax.
Emergency services were called to Brackenbed Lane in Pellon at 3.26pm after the accident involving two cars.
Two women were hurt and taken to hospital with injuries described by police as “not believed to be life-threatening”.
The road was closed while 999 teams dealt with the crash.
A 35-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.
Police say enquiries remain ongoing.