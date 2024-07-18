Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash caused delays for drivers in Halifax this afternoon.

The accident involved two cars and happened on Free School Lane at around 2pm.

Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution, said police.

The road was reopened at about 3.45pm after the vehicles were recovered.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.