Accident in Halifax today: Two taken to hospital after crash blocks busy Halifax road this afternoon

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jul 2024, 15:19 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 16:19 BST
A crash caused delays for drivers in Halifax this afternoon.

The accident involved two cars and happened on Free School Lane at around 2pm.

Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution, said police.

The road was reopened at about 3.45pm after the vehicles were recovered.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

