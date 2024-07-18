Accident in Halifax today: Two taken to hospital after crash blocks busy Halifax road this afternoon
A crash caused delays for drivers in Halifax this afternoon.
The accident involved two cars and happened on Free School Lane at around 2pm.
Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution, said police.
The road was reopened at about 3.45pm after the vehicles were recovered.
