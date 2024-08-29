Accident in Ovenden: Police say motorbike rider suffered 'very serious injuries' and road shut after crash on one of Halifax's busiest routes
The accident happened on the A629 Ovenden Road just after 4pm when the man came off his motorbike.
Police and paramedics were called, and an air ambulance was also sighted.
The road was still shut in both directions between Ovenden Way and Shroggs Road at 7pm while investigations were being carried out.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the Courier: “Enquiries are ongoing this evening following a serious collision in Halifax.
"The male rider suffered very serious injuries.
"A road closure is in place at the location while investigation and recovery work continues.
"Drivers are thanked for their patience and advised to avoid the area.”
Team Pennine has posted on social media that some of its buses are being diverted and delayed: “Due to an accident at the traffic lights of Shroggs Road and Ovenden Road, the following services will be diverting and delayed.
"Services affected: Great Northern Line 502, the 524 and the 526.”
We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.