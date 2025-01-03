Accident in Ovenden: Police shut road and helicopter called out after crash in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 07:22 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 07:32 GMT
Police sealed off a Halifax road after a crash.

The A629 Ovenden Road in Ovenden was closed last night after the accident.

The police helicopter is also reported to have been deployed.

The crash is thought to have happened between 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

Police shut the road and the helicopter was called out
The road is understood to be open again this morning.

We will update this story with more details when we have had them officially confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that could help police with their investigation should call them on 101 or contact them by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

