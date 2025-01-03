Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police sealed off a Halifax road after a crash.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A629 Ovenden Road in Ovenden was closed last night after the accident.

The police helicopter is also reported to have been deployed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash is thought to have happened between 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

Police shut the road and the helicopter was called out

The road is understood to be open again this morning.

We will update this story with more details when we have had them officially confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that could help police with their investigation should call them on 101 or contact them by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.