All the changes to Calderdale bus services when Halifax bus station partially closes

Halifax Bus Station is being redeveloped in order to provide improved facilities and higher levels of comfort. To enable the construction work to start, the bus station will be partially closed from Sunday September 5.

Here is full rundown of changes to services and where they will be departing from

Halifax bus station

These are all the services affected: 20, 21(Team), 343, 501, 502, 503, 510, 512, 514, 524, 526, 530, 531, 532, 534, 536, 537, 539, 541, 542, 546, 561, 562, 563, 563A, 574, 577, 579, 590, 591 and 592

Where to catch your bus in Halifax town centre once the works start:

20, 21 Rye Lane - Wards End stop 28, Market St stop 15, George St stop 25.

343 Huddersfield - Commercial St stop 20.

501, 503 Huddersfield - Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 21.

502 Keighley - Albion St stop 9, Market St stop 14.

510, 512 Mixenden - King Edward St stop 7.

514 Wainstalls - Wards End stop 28, George St stop 25.

524 Mixenden - Albion St stop 9, Market St stop 14.

526* Bradshaw - Albion St stop 9, Market St stop 14.

530 Fountainhead Village - Market St stop 15, Waterhouse St stop 17, George St stop 25.

531 Highroad Well - Market St stop 15, Waterhouse St stop 17, George St stop 25.

532 Washer Lane - Wards End stop 28, George St stop 25.

534 Northowram - Market St stop 14.

536*, 537* Huddersfield - Market St stop 16, Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 21.

539 Stainland - Market St stop 16, Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 21.

541, 542 Siddal - Commercial St stop 19, Wards End stop 1, Prescott Street.

541, 542 Highroad Well - Market St stop 13, Waterhouse St stop 17.

546 Warley - Wards End stop 28, Prescott Street.

561 Ripponden - Horton St stop 3.

562* Ripponden - Horton St stop 3.

563, 563A Brighouse - Horton St stop 3.

574* Booth - Midgley, Commercial St stop 19.

577* Sowerby - Commercial St stop 19.

579 Sowerby - Crown St stop 18, George Street stop 24.

590, 591, 592 Todmorden - Burnley/Rochdale, Crown St stop 18, George Street stop 23.

*Services 526, 536, 537, 562, 574 and 577 will continue to operate from the bus station after 7pm

Alighting Stops:

20, 21 Rye Lane - Crown St stop 18, Wards End stop 28.

343 Huddersfield - Wards End stop 1.

501, 503 Huddersfield - Market St stop 16, Waterhouse St stop 17.

502 Keighley - Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 19, Albion St stop 9.

510, 512 Mixenden - King Edward St stop 7.

514 Wainstalls - Crown St stop 18, Commercial St stop 2, Wards End stop 28.

524 Mixenden - Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 19, Albion St stop 9.

526 Bradshaw - Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 19.

530 Fountainhead Village - Crown St stop 18, Commercial St stop 2. 531 Highroad Well - Crown St stop 18, Commercial St stop 2.

532 Washer Lane - Crown St stop 18, Commercial St stop 2, Wards End stop 28.

533, 534 Northowram - Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 19.

536, 537 Huddersfield - Market St stop 16.

539 Stainland - Market St stop 16.

541, 542 Norton Tower - Commercial St stop 19, Wards End stop 1, Prescott Street.

541, 542 Siddal - Market St stop 13, Waterhouse St stop 17.

546 Warley - Wards End stop 28, Prescott Street.

561 Ripponden - Horton St stop 3.

562 Ripponden - Horton St stop 3.

563, 563A Brighouse - Horton St stop 3.

574 Booth/Midgley - Market St stop 6.

577 Sowerby - Market St stop 6.

579 Sowerby - Crown St stop 18.