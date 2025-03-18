Apology after vandals stop buses running to part of Halifax 'until further notice'

A firm says its buses will not run to part of Halifax ‘until further notice’.

As reported by the Courier, Team Pennine announced on Saturday that its 20 route would not be serving parts of Pellon that evening following vandalism.

It is understood vandals had attacked at least one of the firm’s buses.

Now the bus firm has said its drivers will be avoiding Rye Lane in Pellon “until further notice”.

It has apologised for any inconvenience.

The firm’s website says the 20 will be diverting and not serving Rye Lane.

Towards Rye Lane, the stops missed will be all stops from Rye Lane bottom, Ling Bob to Rye Lane, Rushton Hill Close.

Towards Halifax, the stops missed will be all stops from Rye Lane, Rushton Hill Close to Rye Lane bottom, Stretchgate Lane.