Trains are being cancelled through Calderdale today because of flooding.

Northern says trains are unable to run between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, and disruption is expected for the rest of today.

Trains between Manchester Victoria and Leeds via Bradford Interchange are being cancelled or revised, while services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds via Brighouse are cancelled.

Services between Leeds and Manchester Victoria via Bradford will run between Leeds and Bradford Interchange only.

Trains have been cancelled

There are alternate services available between Manchester Victoria and Todmorden, and between Bradford Forster Square and Halifax.

Meantime, there are also disruptions to bus services.

The A646 Halifax Road is closed both ways between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden due to flooding.

Metro has said these services are being hit by the storm:

TLC Services T1-T8, 594-598 and 901A are suspended due to flooding in Todmorden.

Service 503 suspended.

Services 511, 512, 513, avoiding Hambleton.

Services 541 is operating as a 542.

Service 579, terminating at Sowerby Church.

Services 591/592 are unable to serve between Hebden Bridge and Tomdorden. Diversion via the A58 Halifax Road via Littleborough dropping down Cragg Road and in to Mytholmroyd and continuing in to Halifax with a 30 minute delay approx.

