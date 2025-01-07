Are buses running in Calderdale: Bus services cancelled and disrupted for another day across Halifax, Elland, Brighouse and Todmorden

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jan 2025, 07:10 GMT
The wintery weather has again hit bus services across Calderdale.

Most services are running but are running to altered routes and some have been cancelled.

This is the list of changes, according to the latest update from Metro.

501 – not currently serving Weatherhill and Lindley, and using the X1 route from Ainley Top to Huddersfield

Bus services are again hit by the weatherBus services are again hit by the weather
X1 – main roads only 508 – main roads only

509/510 – main roads only

511/512 – main roads only

513 – main roads only

521 – main roads only

522 – main roads only

523 – not currently serving Heathfield Road and using main roads only

541 – main roads only

542/3 – main roads only

548 – not currently serving Oaklands and main roads only

549 – omitting Cowcliffe Hill, diverting via Spaines Rd, Bradford Rd, Bradley Rd, then from Sun Inn proceeding straight to Brighouse Bus Station, then normal route to Halifax

576 – main roads only

579 – not currently serving Rooley Heights

586 – not currently serving Commons. Terminating at St Peter's Church

590 591 592: The 590 Rochdale and 592 Burnley running but 591 Burnley is going via the 592 route. Still unable to run over Cragg road so the Todmorden to Halifax service is still not running

574 – Halifax to Midgley – terminating at Kershaw Estate

577 Halifax to Boulderclough – terminating at Sowerby Church Stile Inn

562/561 Halifax to Ripponden – unable to serve Krumlin, Norland and Mill Bank

587 Halifax to Rochdale – terminating at Ripponden

526 Halifax to Hunger Hill/Shelf – terminating at Bradshaw

530 Halifax to Fountainhead – terminating at Pellon Lane

DenbyDarts D2 and D3, Holmfirth Explorer X1, 303, 304, 343, 502 and 534 – suspended

T1-8 – suspended

594-8 – unable to serve Hebden Bridge

901 - will not serve Hebden Bridge

901A – suspended

