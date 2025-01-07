Are buses running in Calderdale: Bus services cancelled and disrupted for another day across Halifax, Elland, Brighouse and Todmorden
Most services are running but are running to altered routes and some have been cancelled.
This is the list of changes, according to the latest update from Metro.
501 – not currently serving Weatherhill and Lindley, and using the X1 route from Ainley Top to Huddersfield
X1 – main roads only 508 – main roads only
509/510 – main roads only
511/512 – main roads only
513 – main roads only
521 – main roads only
522 – main roads only
523 – not currently serving Heathfield Road and using main roads only
541 – main roads only
542/3 – main roads only
548 – not currently serving Oaklands and main roads only
549 – omitting Cowcliffe Hill, diverting via Spaines Rd, Bradford Rd, Bradley Rd, then from Sun Inn proceeding straight to Brighouse Bus Station, then normal route to Halifax
576 – main roads only
579 – not currently serving Rooley Heights
586 – not currently serving Commons. Terminating at St Peter's Church
590 591 592: The 590 Rochdale and 592 Burnley running but 591 Burnley is going via the 592 route. Still unable to run over Cragg road so the Todmorden to Halifax service is still not running
574 – Halifax to Midgley – terminating at Kershaw Estate
577 Halifax to Boulderclough – terminating at Sowerby Church Stile Inn
562/561 Halifax to Ripponden – unable to serve Krumlin, Norland and Mill Bank
587 Halifax to Rochdale – terminating at Ripponden
526 Halifax to Hunger Hill/Shelf – terminating at Bradshaw
530 Halifax to Fountainhead – terminating at Pellon Lane
DenbyDarts D2 and D3, Holmfirth Explorer X1, 303, 304, 343, 502 and 534 – suspended
T1-8 – suspended
594-8 – unable to serve Hebden Bridge
901 - will not serve Hebden Bridge
901A – suspended
