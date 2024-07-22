Are buses running in Halifax: Free shuttle buses being put on to help people during roadworks in Halifax town centre
The service is being organised by Calderdale Council and contractors Galliford Try in a bid to ease the problems people have been facing trying to get through Halifax town centre.
The free buses will run between Burdock Way and the A629.
It will take in 19 stops including George Street, Cow Green, Pellon Lane, Hanson Lane, King Cross Street and Crown Street.
The council and contractors say the buses are “to provide connectivity to areas of Halifax which will no longer be served by bus services during the early stages of the works”.
There is no set timetable but the buses will run regularly between 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am and 5pm on Sundays.
As reported by the Courier, an estimated 14 months of roadworks started last month which will involve sites across the town centre.
The latest update on the work from Calderdale Council says contractor Galliford Try has finished setting up their compound at Union Street car park and begun work on the west area of town.
Lane closures are in place on the A629 at the junction with Prescott Street. Access for vehicles to Prescott Street from the A629 is closed and an alternative temporary crossing is in place for people wishing to cross.
At Bull Green, the car park is closed and lanes have been made narrower to allow for work to begin safely.
Temporary three-way signals at the junction of the A629 and Orange Street are in place and the footway has been closed on Broad Street for the same reason.
