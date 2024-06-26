Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major work is being carried out in Halifax which means more than a year of roadworks but also total change to how we travel around the town.

As reported by the Courier, an estimated 14 months of roadworks started last month which will involve sites across the town centre.

And it will include getting rid of Bull Green roundabout.

The latest update on the work from Calderdale Council says contractor Galliford Try has finished setting up their compound at Union Street car park and begun work on the west area of town.

Roadworks in Halifax town centre

Upgrades for central and eastern areas of Halifax town centre are planned too, for 2025 and 2027 respectively.

Lane closures are in place on the A629 at the junction with Prescott Street. Access for vehicles to Prescott Street from the A629 is closed and an alternative temporary crossing is in place for people wishing to cross.

At Bull Green, the car park is closed and lanes have been made narrower to allow for work to begin safely.

Temporary three-way signals at the junction of the A629 and Orange Street are in place and the footway has been closed on Broad Street for the same reason.

Artist's impression of how the town centre could look

The project will see a host of changes, including ‘welcoming gateways’ created for people as they enter and leave the town centre at Bull Green and Wards End, while road and junction layouts are changing in a bid to make walking, cycling and public transport routes easier and safer.

An anti-clockwise bus loop is being implemented around the town, while Bull Green roundabout will be removed altogether and replaced with a traffic signalised junction.

A new right-turn out of George Street aims to improve access for buses and taxis travelling to the north of Halifax.

The subway between Cow Green and Pellon Lane will be infilled and replaced with signal-controlled pedestrian crossing.

Artist's impression of how Halifax town centre could look

Central Street will be closed at the junction with Cow Green in a bid to improve junction efficiency and create space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The section of Northgate between Northgate House and Trinity Sixth Form Academy and the bus station will be converted to a space for people walking or cycling, with trees and places to sit.

Market Street and part of Northgate will be pedestrianised, and a new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.

At the junction of Skircoat Road and Prescott Street, cycle lanes will be installed on either side of the road and the staggered crossings on Prescott Street and on the southern arm of the junction will be replaced with crossings which allow people to cross in a straight line without a pause.

Artist's impression of how the town centre could look

On Broad Street, a new crossing close will be added to the junction with Orange Street to create a more direct link for people travelling between the St James Road area and the town centre near Halifax Town Hall.

Across the town, traffic signals will be upgraded so that they link to others, aiming to keep vehicles moving more efficiently when there is traffic to the west of town.

While the work is carried out, bus passengers could see changes to their journeys in and out of the town centre.