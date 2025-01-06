Are Halifax buses running: Calderdale's bus services hit by snow as raft of changes to routes announced and some cancelled

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jan 2025, 07:10 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 09:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Many of Calderdale’s bus services are running different routes because of the snow.

According to the latest update from West Yorkshire Metro, most routes are running to main roads only and some have been suspended.

These services have been hit by the weather:

501 – not currently serving Weatherhill and Lindley. Using X1 route from Ainley Top to Huddersfield

Buses have been hit by the snowBuses have been hit by the snow
Buses have been hit by the snow

X1 – main roads only

508 – main roads only

509/510 – main roads only

511/512 – main roads only

513 – main roads only

521 – main roads only

522 – main roads only

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

523 – not currently serving Heathfield Road and using main roads only

541 – main roads only

542/3 – main roads only

548 – not currently serving Oaklands and main roads only

576 – main roads only

579 – not currently serving Rooley Heights

586 – not currently serving Commons and terminating at St Peter's Church

590, 591, 592 Rochdale, 590 and Burnley on the 592 route – the Burnley 591 has now become unpassable due to further snow and ice, so this route is now diverting on the 592 route.

574 Halifax to Midgley – terminating at Kershaw Estate

577 Halifax to Boulderclough – terminating at Sowerby Church Stile Inn

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

562/561 Halifax to Ripponden – unable to serve Krumlin, Norland and Mill Bank

587 Halifax to Rochdale – terminating at Ripponden

526 Halifax to Hunger Hill/Shelf – terminating at Bradshaw

530 Halifax to Fountainhead – terminating at Pellon Lane

Denby Darts D2 and D3, Holmfirth Explorer X1, 303, 304, 343, 502 and 534 – not operating

T1-8 – suspended

594-8 – unable to serve Hebden Bridge

901 – will not serve Hebden Bridge

901A - suspended

Related topics:CalderdaleRochdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice