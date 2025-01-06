Are Halifax buses running: Calderdale's bus services hit by snow as raft of changes to routes announced and some cancelled
According to the latest update from West Yorkshire Metro, most routes are running to main roads only and some have been suspended.
These services have been hit by the weather:
501 – not currently serving Weatherhill and Lindley. Using X1 route from Ainley Top to Huddersfield
X1 – main roads only
508 – main roads only
509/510 – main roads only
511/512 – main roads only
513 – main roads only
521 – main roads only
522 – main roads only
523 – not currently serving Heathfield Road and using main roads only
541 – main roads only
542/3 – main roads only
548 – not currently serving Oaklands and main roads only
576 – main roads only
579 – not currently serving Rooley Heights
586 – not currently serving Commons and terminating at St Peter's Church
590, 591, 592 Rochdale, 590 and Burnley on the 592 route – the Burnley 591 has now become unpassable due to further snow and ice, so this route is now diverting on the 592 route.
574 Halifax to Midgley – terminating at Kershaw Estate
577 Halifax to Boulderclough – terminating at Sowerby Church Stile Inn
562/561 Halifax to Ripponden – unable to serve Krumlin, Norland and Mill Bank
587 Halifax to Rochdale – terminating at Ripponden
526 Halifax to Hunger Hill/Shelf – terminating at Bradshaw
530 Halifax to Fountainhead – terminating at Pellon Lane
Denby Darts D2 and D3, Holmfirth Explorer X1, 303, 304, 343, 502 and 534 – not operating
T1-8 – suspended
594-8 – unable to serve Hebden Bridge
901 – will not serve Hebden Bridge
901A - suspended
