Icy conditions are causing altered routes for Calderdale’s buses.

Here are the changes currently in place.

All First services are using main roads only

501 – not currently serving Weatherhill and Lindley and using X1 route from Ainley Top to Huddersfield

Buses are having to miss some streets

509/510 – nable to serve Hollins Lane, terminating at roundabout prior to terminus

511/512/513 – unable to serve Hambleton Estate

548 – not currently serving Oaklands, operating on main roads only

549 – omitting Cowcliffe Hill, diverting via Spaines Road, Bradford Road, Bradley Road to Brighouse Bus Station resuming normal route to Halifax

579 – unable to serve terminus, terminating at Church

586 – not currently serving Commons, terminating at St Peter's Church

590/591/592 590 - all Calder Valley routes are running with the exception being the closed road at Callis Bridge due to ongoing water main works. The diversion route is open and buses are operating on this route over Blackstone Edge.

595 Crimsworth - terminating at Old Town (Crimsworth will not be served)