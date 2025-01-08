Are the buses running: Wednesday's update for Calderdale's buses as ice hits
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here are the changes currently in place.
All First services are using main roads only
501 – not currently serving Weatherhill and Lindley and using X1 route from Ainley Top to Huddersfield
509/510 – nable to serve Hollins Lane, terminating at roundabout prior to terminus
511/512/513 – unable to serve Hambleton Estate
548 – not currently serving Oaklands, operating on main roads only
549 – omitting Cowcliffe Hill, diverting via Spaines Road, Bradford Road, Bradley Road to Brighouse Bus Station resuming normal route to Halifax
579 – unable to serve terminus, terminating at Church
586 – not currently serving Commons, terminating at St Peter's Church
590/591/592 590 - all Calder Valley routes are running with the exception being the closed road at Callis Bridge due to ongoing water main works. The diversion route is open and buses are operating on this route over Blackstone Edge.
595 Crimsworth - terminating at Old Town (Crimsworth will not be served)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.