Arriva bus strikes in West Yorkshire suspended as workers consider new offer

The 650 bus workers involved in the dispute will return to work on Saturday (July 2).

The strike was nearing the end of its fourth week when Arriva made an improved offer to Unite.

In an act of goodwill, Unite has suspended the strike action to allow its members to be balloted on the offer.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Arriva has come forward with an offer which our members will now be balloted on.

"While the ballot is being undertaken and as an act of goodwill Unite has suspended its strike action.”