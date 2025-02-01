Big transport plans for Calderdale town and village move forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for improved walking and cycling routes around Elland and West Vale have taken a key step forward.

A contractor has now been appointed to finalise the detailed designs for the Elland Access Package, which includes how to access the proposed new train station in Elland.

New routes from Elland town centre and two new pedestrian and cycle bridges crossing the River Calder, and Calder and Hebble Navigation, to connect West Vale, Greetland and Exley to the new station and Elland are planned.

Improvements also include upgrades to existing pedestrian, cycle routes and public spaces, and new lighting and landscaping.

Planning approval for the access package was granted in November 2024 and, following a tender process, contractor Esh Construction has now been appointed to complete the detailed designs for the project.

Once completed, the designs will be submitted to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for approval.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the project, together with the new rail station, will improve access to jobs, education and opportunities across the region.

“We’re ambitious about Elland and the new station and access package will complement the £6m transformation of the town centre, which was completed last year.” she added.

"Together, all these improvements are helping to sustain Elland as a thriving town for years to come, with an improved layout and feel.”

Councillor Peter Carlill, deputy chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “This is an important step forward towards improving walking, wheeling, and cycling in and around Elland, linking people safely to the new rail station once it’s completed.”