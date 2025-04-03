Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were scrambled to a blaze near Sowerby Bridge town centre this afternoon which shut a busy road.

Teams from Halifax, Illingworth, Mytholmroyd and Huddersfield fire stations were deployed to the fire on Bolton Brow at 1.20pm. today to reports No injuries were reported but a cat was rescued from the property.

The road was closed in both directions until around 3pm while the fire was put out.

These photos by Gareth Lonie show the scene of the incident.

The fire crews called to the blaze on Bolton Brow. Photo by Gareth Lonie.

Team Pennine posted that its 574 and 587 services would be diverted while the road was shut.

"Route to Crow Wood Park, then using Park Road and Gatrix Lane in both directions,” the firm posted.

"Normal Route to King Cross and then going along Burnley Road and Tuel Lane in both directions.”

Ryburn Valley High School also posted that the road closure could effect its pupils’ buses.

The fire on Bolton Brow

It said: “We have just been informed of a road closure on the A58 due to an incident in Bolton Brow.

"Please be aware that this could affect bus travel times. If you have any questions, please contact WYMetro on 0113 245 7676.”