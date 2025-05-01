Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demolition looks almost finished of one of the last signs of Halifax’s tram history.

First Bus has been knocking down buildings at its depot on Skircoat Road for several months now.

They include some that were used as tram sheds back when Halifax had a tram system but have fallen into a dilapidated state and unusable for what First needs them for.

According to Calderdale Council planning officers: “The buildings proposed to be demolished are considered to be in poor state of repair and, although currently in use, are not considered to be serviceable for use as a bus depot.

The bus depot at Skircoat Road in Halifax

"This is, in part, given their historic use as tram sheds such that they are not laid out for the efficient use of a modern bus depot.”

The buildings being demolished are a covered parking area, a two-storey office area, and a metal-clad building.

In planning applications made before the demolition, First said the site was being used to fuel and wash buses and for overnight bus storage.

It said the bus wash building was beyond a state of repair, and a new bus wash was being provided on an adjacent site.

The bus depot at Skirtcoat Road in Halifax

First’s application also said buses would continue to be parked at the site.

Calderdale Council planning officers said a new, purpose-built bus wash has been granted planning permission over the road at First’s Shaw Hill site.

