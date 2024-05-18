Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident involving a bus and a car last night.

Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd was still closed at 8.30am this morning after the crash shortly after 11pm.

The accident happened between Mytholmroyd and Luddedenfoot and involved a Honda Civic car and a Volvo double decker bus.

The car was travelling towards Todmorden and the bus was headed in the opposite direction.

The crash happened at around midnight. Photo by Stephen King

The driver of the car – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including serious head injuries.

The bus was carrying 16 passengers at the time of the collision, none of whom are believed to have suffered serious injuries, say police.

The driver of the bus suffered a head injury which they say “is not thought to be life threatening”.

