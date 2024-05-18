Burnley Road accident: Man suffers life-threatening injuries and busy Calderdale road shut after double decker bus and car crash
Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd was still closed at 8.30am this morning after the crash shortly after 11pm.
The accident happened between Mytholmroyd and Luddedenfoot and involved a Honda Civic car and a Volvo double decker bus.
The car was travelling towards Todmorden and the bus was headed in the opposite direction.
The driver of the car – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including serious head injuries.
The bus was carrying 16 passengers at the time of the collision, none of whom are believed to have suffered serious injuries, say police.
The driver of the bus suffered a head injury which they say “is not thought to be life threatening”.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to contact them by calling 101 or going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240266166.”