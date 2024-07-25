Burnley Road accident: Traffic on one of Calderdale's busiest routes diverted after crash today

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jul 2024, 17:33 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 18:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers on one of the busiest roads in Calderdale are being diverted this afternoon after an accident.

The crash happened on Burnley Road on the Halifax side of Mytholmroyd, between Luddenden Lane and Midgley Road.

It is thought a box van has crashed through a wall at the side of the road.

The road is understood to be shut.

There are delays on Burnley Road this eveningThere are delays on Burnley Road this evening
There are delays on Burnley Road this evening

The accident was reported at around 4pm.

According to the AA’a traffic news, the accident is causing heavy traffic in both directions.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

Related topics:TrafficCalderdaleDriversHalifax