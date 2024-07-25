Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers on one of the busiest roads in Calderdale are being diverted this afternoon after an accident.

The crash happened on Burnley Road on the Halifax side of Mytholmroyd, between Luddenden Lane and Midgley Road.

It is thought a box van has crashed through a wall at the side of the road.

The road is understood to be shut.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are delays on Burnley Road this evening

The accident was reported at around 4pm.

According to the AA’a traffic news, the accident is causing heavy traffic in both directions.