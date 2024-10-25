Bus firm to provide free travel for Remembrance for current and former Forces personnel

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
Bus operator Team Pennine is providing free travel on Remembrance Sunday (November 10), and on Remembrance Day (November 11) to all current service personnel with forces ID, and to veterans in uniform or with their medals.

As well as frequent local services in and around Halifax, Team Pennine buses operate local buses further afield in the Kirklees and Calderdale districts of West Yorkshire including cross-Pennine journeys between Halifax, Littleborough and Rochdale.

Parent firm Transdev’s Managing Director Henri Rohard said: “As many veterans and their families continue to face financial challenges, it’s more important than ever that we offer our support wherever we can.

“We want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today.

“All our teams at our depots across the North are supporting us with this, and together we will honour the service of Forces personnel past and present.”

On both Remembrance days, where it is safe to do so, Team Pennine’s buses will pause at 11am to observe two minutes’ silence in memory of those who gave their lives in defending our nation.

