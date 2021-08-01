Bus operators in Calderdale unveil new tickets to help young people travel more for less

An all-new range of tickets for under 19s have been introduced by the West Yorkshire Bus Alliance, a partnership between the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and bus operators.

This will help Yorkshire’s young people to get out and about this summer – and reduce the cost of travel when they return to education in September.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has committed to improving bus services, and this deal offers an opportunity to obtain even better value for the public subsidy of young people’s bus fares.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin (centre) joins young people and transport leaders at Dean Clough in Halifax to celebrate the launch of a new deal on bus travel for Under 19s across West Yorkshire

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “I am delighted to be able to launch the Under 19 Fare Deal. I was elected on a pledge to introduce simpler and cheaper tickets, and today’s launch is a real step in the right direction and will benefit young people across the region.

“As we begin to recover from the pandemic, our young people must be at the very forefront of our minds. Not only do cheaper fares mean better value, but these changes can also act as a gateway to secure better jobs, better opportunities and brighter futures.”

The new fares and tickets will offer extra value for money ticket options, including:

· Single (one way journey) tickets – with just three easy to remember fares at 60p, £1.20 or £1.80, based on the distance travelled. Under 19s making a one-way journey will never pay more than £1.80, no matter how long their bus journey within West Yorkshire. As now, single tickets will be available from bus drivers – and now also from bus operators’ mobile apps. The £1.20 single fare will also be available to buy on West Yorkshire’s MCARD Mobile App.

· MCARD tickets – giving young people go anywhere, anytime freedom by bus throughout West Yorkshire, with three passes valid for a day, week or month.

The MyDay pass will cost from just £2.25 for a day’s travel on any bus, any day, any time – with bigger savings for those who buy it in a bundle of 3, 5 or 10 separate days of travel. The MyWeek ticket will offer under 19s the chance to go where they please by bus across West Yorkshire for just £9 a week – and the MyMonth pass will make the good times last longer with a month’s unlimited countywide bus travel for only £35.

Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Bus Alliance, said today: “I’m delighted that these new tickets are being introduced through our alliance with the county’s bus operators. The new fares will offer outstanding value and real freedom to travel across West Yorkshire.

“The ability to travel freely across West Yorkshire is vitally important to our young people as they develop social skills and prepare for adulthood – and will also support many less well-off families who are facing financial challenges beyond the pandemic.”

West Yorkshire’s major bus operators are supporting the new tickets for young people.

Transdev in Yorkshire CEO Alex Hornby said: “Throughout the pandemic we have worked together through our successful alliance of bus operators to deliver stable and reliable services for key workers, school pupils, students and others who depend on us every day.

“As we look to recover from the pandemic without increasing road congestion and pollution, and at a time when we are expanding our network within West Yorkshire to create new travel opportunities, we will continue working together to quickly deliver real improvements and attract more people to choose and use the bus.”

First West Yorkshire Managing Director Paul Matthews said: “As active members of our alliance of bus operators, we share the same desire to encourage more young people to choose and use the bus to travel safely around our region.

“Working together, we are delivering these new fares and tickets from MCARD quickly, so that young people can enjoy the benefits of being able to travel freely across West Yorkshire straight away.”

Arriva Yorkshire Area Managing Director Patrick Sibley said: “The new Under 19 tickets are the result of strong partnerships across our alliance of bus operators, which is working right now to deliver real benefits for all of West Yorkshire’s bus users.

“Our experience of working together throughout the pandemic underlines the importance to us of giving young people the help they need to travel across West Yorkshire. I’m sure these new fares and MCARD tickets will prove immensely popular with under 19s.”

Full details of all the new fares and tickets for under 19s available for travel on all buses across West Yorkshire are available at: https://www.m-card.co.uk and on the free to download MCARD mobile app.