Roadworks in Halifax town centre

Metro and First are both warning of delays to bus services due to heavy congestion in Halifax town centre because of roadworks.

Metro say there are delays of up to 30 minutes due to roadworks causing congestion, while First say temporary lights at Broad Street and Orange Street and roadworks in Halifax centre mean their services are suffering from delays.

As reported by the Courier, an estimated 14 months of roadworks started last month which will involve sites across the town centre.

Temporary three-way signals at the junction of the A629 and Orange Street are in place and the footway has been closed on Broad Street for the same reason.