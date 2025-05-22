Bus Station stand reopens: Services from stand S resume at Halifax Bus Station
A stand at Halifax Bus Station has reopened after a short closure.
Stand S was closed and some services temporarily used stand C.
The affected services, 536, 537, 561, 562, 563 and 563A, will now depart from stand S as usual.
