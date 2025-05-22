Bus Station stand reopens: Services from stand S resume at Halifax Bus Station

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2025, 08:29 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 09:50 BST
Halifax Bus StationHalifax Bus Station
Halifax Bus Station
A stand at Halifax Bus Station has reopened after a short closure.

Stand S was closed and some services temporarily used stand C.

The affected services, 536, 537, 561, 562, 563 and 563A, will now depart from stand S as usual.

For more news, sport and what’s on visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice