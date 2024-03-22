Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council hopes to give the town centre an overhaul which would include the pedestrianisation of Market Street and a short length of Northgate and the creation of a new public space outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.

Also in the plans are more and upgraded crossing facilities, new cycle routes, and new bus priority access and new bus stops at Southgate, Wards End, Union Street, Church Street, Alfred Street East and Horton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be some rerouting of traffic, realignment of junctions and changes to the road layout, including removing Bull Green roundabout.

Coun Tim Swift says the plans will completely transform the town centre

The scheme will be split into three parts with initial work focused on the western section, which includes Bull Green, Northgate, Broad Street and Wards End.

As part of this, a number of changes to the Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO) are being advertised. These include changes to waiting restrictions, loading bays and parking.

People can view these proposals and have their say at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/streets-and-transport/transport-initiatives/tro/current-tro/a629-phase-2-western-corridor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any feedback can be sent in writing to [email protected]. The deadline for comments is Thursday, April 18.

Work on the construction element of the project is progressing, with the construction company Galliford Try setting up a work compound in Union Street car park from April - meaning the car park will be unavailable for public parking for the duration of the works.

Calderdale Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for Halifax master planning and regeneration, Coun Tim Swift, said:

“The work planned across Halifax town centre is part of a major investment to support a thriving future for the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The changes to roads, public spaces and public transport connectivity will completely transform the centre of the town and how we travel in and around it, with a focus upon environment, accessibility, transport choice and economic opportunity.”

As reported by the Courier, construction company Galliford Try has now been appointed to carry out the works.

If you have a story to share, contact the reporting team at [email protected].