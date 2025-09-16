Calderdale drivers face long delays in Stump Cross, Brighouse, Hipperholme and Ainley Top this morning
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing an eight minute delay. Slow traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound from M62 J25 (Brighouse) to Phoenix Street.
A641, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a six minute delay.
A58, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing an 10 minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound from Lower Brea to A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). In the construction area.
A58, Stump Cross – Drivers are facing an 10 minute delay.
A58, Sowerby Bridge – Drivers are facing a six minute delay.
A629, Ainley Top – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.