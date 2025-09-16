Calderdale drivers face long delays in Stump Cross, Brighouse, Hipperholme and Ainley Top this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Sep 2025, 08:31 BST
Commuters are facing longer than usual delays in Calderdale this morning (Tuesday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

Most Popular

M62, Hartshead Moor – Drivers are facing an 10 minute delay.

A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing an eight minute delay. Slow traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound from M62 J25 (Brighouse) to Phoenix Street.

Busy traffic, Hipperholme Crossroadsplaceholder image
Busy traffic, Hipperholme Crossroads

A641, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a six minute delay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A58, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing an 10 minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound from Lower Brea to A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). In the construction area.

A58, Stump Cross – Drivers are facing an 10 minute delay.

A58, Sowerby Bridge – Drivers are facing a six minute delay.

A629, Ainley Top – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.

Related topics:BrighouseCalderdaleDriversM62
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice