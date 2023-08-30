News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale motorists will have three road closures to avoid on National Highways network

Calderdale's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network over the next few weeks.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Rare item of David Bowie memorabilia going up for auction in Halifax ...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M62, from 9pm August 30 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

