Calderdale road closures: 7 for drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am February 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.

• M62, from 9pm January 23 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 9pm February 8 to 5am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm January 3 to 5am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, carriageway closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• M62, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 9pm February 21 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25, Lane closure for sign erection.