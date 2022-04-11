But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23, slip road closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via highways England network and local authority network.

Calderdale road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm April 20 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for inspections.

• M606, from 9pm April 25 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 25, slip road closures and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.