Calderdale road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:15 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:50 GMT
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am January 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.

M62 West, smart motorway
M62 West, smart motorway
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm January 5 to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closures and Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 10pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, slip road closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A58, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

